|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Revolut to build in-house crypto exchange

Monday 15 November 2021 11:13 CET | News

Revolut has closed a job posting on LinkedIn for a Crypto Tech Lead, in which the fintech detailed some of its upcoming crypto plans, according to AltFi.

Currently, Revolut works with ‘various established, secure, and trusted partners’ for its crypto exchange, but the job posting implies that Revolut plans to bring this in-house. Such a move would help the fintech improve its margins on crypto products and open it to launching new services. It’s been recently reported by CoinDesk that Revolut is working on launching its own exchange crypto-token, awarded to loyal customers and earning them reduced fees.

Revolut has expanded its crypto offering in 2021, adding a host of new tokens including Dogecoin, building the ability for users to make Bitcoin withdrawals, and even paying for its own WeWork office space in Bitcoin.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Revolut, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, Bitcoin
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like