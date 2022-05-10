|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nigeria upgrades eNaira, steering away from crypto

Tuesday 10 May 2022 13:39 CET | News

Nigeria’s central bank has upgraded its eNaira to steer the country away from crypto even after a UN report stated that restrictions on digital currencies are stifling the nation’s fintech sector.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is moving ahead with plans to upgrade the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) to be used on a wider range of goods and services. It is also maintaining harsh crypto restrictions that cripple the country’s fintech sector.

As representatives announced, there is going to be an upgrade on the eNaira speed wallet app that will allow people to do transactions such as paying for DSTV, electric bills, or even paying for flight tickets.

The same representatives said the upgrade was launched to make onboarding easier, touting its wallet that had no charges and was faster than internet banking. They added that in the future, the eNaira will be the only way to receive financial assistance from the government, stressing the advantages of early adoption.

Restrictions on crypto trading in the country tightened after the launch of the eNaira in October 2021. The CBN banned banks from servicing crypto exchanges in February of the same year, but real enforcement happened in November 2021, when the CBN ordered the accounts of two crypto traders to be frozen.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: CBDC, central bank, digital currency, regulation
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies:
Countries: Nigeria
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like