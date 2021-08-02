|
NCR to acquire LibertyX

Monday 2 August 2021 15:05 CET | News

NCR, an enterprise technology provider, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire LibertyX, a cryptocurrency software provider.

The LibertyX digital currency solution runs on ATMs, kiosks, and point-of-sale (POS) systems. LibertyX partners with independent ATM operators, like Cardtronics, who own and manage ATMs in the US at locations like convenience stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets.

Moving forward, NCR will offer the LibertyX capabilities as part of its solutions for banks, retailers, and restaurants. NCR’s digital wallet and mobile applications will provide these capabilities across NCR’s physical and digital touchpoints.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close later in 2021. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining certain regulatory licensing consents and approvals.


Keywords: acquisition, cryptocurrency, ATM
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
