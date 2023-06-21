Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mastercard files a trademark for crypto and blockchain-based tools

Wednesday 21 June 2023 13:50 CET | News

US-based Mastercard has filed a trademark application for several cryptocurrency and blockchain-related tools reinforcing the company's interest in the crypto sector.

 

A closer look at the application reveals plans for the development of downloadable application programming interface (API) software that has the ability to verify interactions using blockchain networks and processing or exchanging cryptocurrencies. The API software is also capable of linking virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to streamline crypto transactions. 

According to u.today, Mastercard is looking to develop a mechanism that would support the exchange of consumer metadata between financial institutions for compliance purposes. According to the same source, in February 2021, Mastercard revealed its plans to support some cryptocurrencies, and it then proceeded to partner with Wirex, BitPay and crypto exchange LVL to create a series of cryptocurrency cards. 

In the same year, Mastercard announced its intention to acquire CipherTrace, which is a cryptocurrency intelligence company. The plan was to build on CipherTrace’s suite of digital assets and Mastercard’s cyber security solutions to provide businesses with transparency to help identify and understand their risks and to help manage their digital asset regulatory and compliance obligations. At the time of writing, Mastercard is the holder of several blockchain patents and has blockchain applications pending around the world.

 

US-based Mastercard has filed a trademark application for several cryptocurrency and blockchain-related tools reinforcing the company's interest in the crypto sector.

 

Other crypto-related developments from Mastercard

Mastercard introduced Crypto Source in October 2022. At the time Crypto Source represented a new programme designed to enable financial institutions to bring crypto trading capabilities and services to customers.  

In collaboration with regulated and licensed crypto custody providers, Mastercard's financial institution partners gained access to a comprehensive suite of buy, hold, and sell services for select crypto assets, augmented with proven identity, cyber, security, and advisory services. This Crypto Source offering is complemented by Mastercard Crypto Secure to bring additional security to the crypto ecosystem and support card issuers in their compliance with complex regulations. 

The 2022 Mastercard New Payments Index reported that 29% of respondents globally hold cryptocurrency as an investment, with another 65% indicating a preference for crypto-related services to be provided by their current trusted financial institution. 

In May 2023, Mastercard collaborated with several Web3 partners to launch crypto credentials in an effort to improve the reliability of crypto transactions. Mastercard Crypto Credential was designed to aid developers, companies, and individuals to realise the full potential of powering payments, commerce, and economic value across borders and on-chain. Some of the main partners that worked with Mastercard on this product launch included crypto wallet providers Bit2Me, Lirium, Mercado Bitcoin, and Uphold.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, web3, blockchain, payment processor
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Mastercard
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like