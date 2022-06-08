Subscribe
News

Ledgible gets USD 20 mln funding in Series A

Wednesday 8 June 2022

US-based Ledgible, a crypto tax and accounting platform, has announced USD 20 million in funding for its Series A Round led by EJF Capital through its affiliate, the EJF Silvergate Ventures Fund.

Joining the round are JAM FINTOP, Thomson Reuters Ventures, TTV Capital, Fenbushi US, Commerce Ventures, Nathan McCauley, and Perkins Coie. This investment will be used to expand Ledgible's product offerings as well as grow its teams to meet the growing demand for its offerings.

The teams will expand within their two core lines – Professional Tax and Enterprise Accounting, including further expansion to support their growing number of institutional partners and accounting firms.

The Ledgible Crypto Tax & Accounting Platform supports integrations across blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and professional accounting tools. As a bridge between cryptoassets and traditional financial accounting, Ledgible determines crypto tax liabilities and delivers that data to professional tax filing systems as well as general ledger accounting systems.

The platform features client management, collaboration driven workflow, team management, and is in use by tax and accounting professionals.


