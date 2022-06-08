Ledgible gets USD 20 mln funding in Series A

Joining the round are JAM FINTOP, Thomson Reuters Ventures, TTV Capital, Fenbushi US, Commerce Ventures, Nathan McCauley, and Perkins Coie. This investment will be used to expand Ledgible's product offerings as well as grow its teams to meet the growing demand for its offerings.
The teams will expand within their two core lines – Professional Tax and Enterprise Accounting, including further expansion to support their growing number of institutional partners and accounting firms.
The Ledgible Crypto Tax & Accounting Platform supports integrations across blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and professional accounting tools. As a bridge between cryptoassets and traditional financial accounting, Ledgible determines crypto tax liabilities and delivers that data to professional tax filing systems as well as general ledger accounting systems.
The platform features client management, collaboration driven workflow, team management, and is in use by tax and accounting professionals.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions