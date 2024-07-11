Kulipa partners with Mastercard and Argent

According to an announcement, the arrangement is set to incorporate zero-knowledge technology from Starknet. Officials from Kulipa stated that the company is launching its first non-custodial wallet and working alongside Argent and Mastercard to continue contributing to the global adoption of everyday crypto payments.
The Kulipa-branded card converts Circle’s or Paxos-branded stablecoins to fiat in the background, meaning merchants do not need to integrate crypto payment tools. This process ensures a smooth debit payment experience for any Mastercard user and merchant anywhere in the world, with on-chain settlement on almost any blockchain.
Argent is primarily focused on building on the Ethereum scaling layer Starknet. Argent is also a player in account abstraction, a way of making smart contract-based wallets easier to use.
According to officials at Argent, the new debit card will leverage zk-technology to ensure low-cost and scalable transactions. With the integration of zk technology, users can trust that their transactions are secure and fully non-custodial, whilst also benefiting from low fees and true scalability.
Kulipa had secured USD 3 million in seed funding round, with Fabric Ventures and White Star Capital leading the round. This startup, based in France, aims to offer a platform for non-custodial wallets to issue cryptocurrency payment cards. Kulipa can facilitate stablecoin transactions across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, various Ethereum layer 2 solutions, and Solana.
Kulipa is also one of five blockchain startups selected for Mastercard’s latest Start Path incubator program.
