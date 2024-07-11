Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Kulipa partners with Mastercard and Argent

Thursday 11 July 2024 13:32 CET | News

Crypto payment startup Kulipa has partnered with cryptocurrency wallet provider Argent and Mastercard on a new crypto-powered payment card.  

 

According to an announcement, the arrangement is set to incorporate zero-knowledge technology from Starknet. Officials from Kulipa stated that the company is launching its first non-custodial wallet and working alongside Argent and Mastercard to continue contributing to the global adoption of everyday crypto payments.

The Kulipa-branded card converts Circle’s or Paxos-branded stablecoins to fiat in the background, meaning merchants do not need to integrate crypto payment tools. This process ensures a smooth debit payment experience for any Mastercard user and merchant anywhere in the world, with on-chain settlement on almost any blockchain.

Crypto payment startup Kulipa has partnered with cryptocurrency wallet provider Argent and Mastercard on a new crypto-powered payment card.

 

Argent is primarily focused on building on the Ethereum scaling layer Starknet. Argent is also a player in account abstraction, a way of making smart contract-based wallets easier to use.

According to officials at Argent, the new debit card will leverage zk-technology to ensure low-cost and scalable transactions. With the integration of zk technology, users can trust that their transactions are secure and fully non-custodial, whilst also benefiting from low fees and true scalability.

Kulipa recent funding

Kulipa had secured USD 3 million in seed funding round, with Fabric Ventures and White Star Capital leading the round. This startup, based in France, aims to offer a platform for non-custodial wallets to issue cryptocurrency payment cards. Kulipa can facilitate stablecoin transactions across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, various Ethereum layer 2 solutions, and Solana.

Kulipa is also one of five blockchain startups selected for Mastercard’s latest Start Path incubator program. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, blockchain, payments , debit card
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Argent, Kulipa, Mastercard
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Argent

|

Kulipa

|

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Argent and other articles related to Argent in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like