Kraken expands into US securities via Alpaca partnership

This move is being facilitated through a partnership with Alpaca, a brokerage platform that provides API-based access to stocks and ETFs and operates as a self-clearing broker-dealer.
Alpaca’s infrastructure enables partners to offer equities trading, including notional and fractional shares, with low latency execution and no commission fees. Through this integration, Kraken users in the US can now trade a wide range of stocks and exchange-traded funds alongside digital assets.
The launch adds to Kraken’s efforts to provide access to a larger set of asset classes. The platform, which already supports more than 300 digital assets and six fiat currencies, now also enables trading in over 11,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs. This development follows Kraken’s earlier acquisition of futures trading platform NinjaTrader, suggesting an ongoing strategy to broaden its multi-asset capabilities.
Officials from Kraken described the move as part of a long-term effort to bring digital and traditional finance closer together. They noted that integrating equities into the existing platform aims to offer clients a streamlined trading experience without sacrificing security or trust.
Representatives from Alpaca expressed support for the collaboration, describing it as an example of how modern brokerages can facilitate access to multiple asset classes through a single platform. Looking ahead, Kraken plans to evaluate the possibility of adding other traditional financial products, such as options, and explore the feasibility of offering them internationally.
In April 2025, Kraken worked with Mastercard to roll out cryptocurrency-enabled payment capabilities for users in the United Kingdom and Europe. The integration relied on Mastercard’s payment infrastructure to support both digital and physical debit cards, linking users’ crypto holdings to retail spending. Kraken users in the region gained the ability to register on a wait list for access to the forthcoming crypto-linked debit card.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions