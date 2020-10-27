|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

JPMorgan launches blockchain business Onyx

Thursday 29 October 2020 14:43 CET | News

JPMorgan has created a new business to house its blockchain and digital currency efforts called Onyx, after JPM Coin was used commercially for the first time by a technology firm.

That development, along with other behind-the-scenes moves, persuaded JPMorgan to create the unit that has more than 100 dedicated staffers.

JPMorgan’s move could provide a boost to the broader blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, whose proponents believe that mainstream adoption is nearing. The company is also looking into creating new, separate payment rails for central banks that have expressed interest in starting their own currencies.

The bank’s JPM Coin is now live with a large international technology company that is using it for round-the-clock cross-border payments, JPM says. Other clients are currently being on-boarded as well.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: JPMorgan, Onyx, company launch, blockchain, JPM Coin, cryptocurrency, cross-border payments, US
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like