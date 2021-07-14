Ghana introducing CBDC pilot project

The Bank of Ghana has announced plans to test a central bank-based currency (CBDC) by the end of Q3 2021.
The deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana has stated that a pilot programme for digital currencies is planned for September 2021 and that the pandemic had demonstrated the need to develop a cashless economy. The Bank of Ghana announced that the development of a CBDC would create more inclusivity and increase the reliability of financial payment systems in the country.
The process of introducing the CBDC will be gradual and the success of the pilot phase will determine Ghana’s next steps. Ghana had worked with a fintech for central banks, EMTECH, in February 2021 to implement the sandbox (live-like testing environment) suitable for CBDCs and blockchain technology. According to the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, mobile money transactions are not covered by cash and therefore limit the added value, whereas the CBDC is fiat money, so financial institutions will be able to add value to digital money.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions