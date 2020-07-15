Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Gate.io launches Options trading

Wednesday 15 July 2020 10:43 CET | News

Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io has launched an Options trading feature.

The new functionality allows BTC/USDT short-term Options trading and Simulation trading for Call and Put options that are expiring in the next one, four, and twenty-four hours. The company revealed that the BTC/USDT options trading is currently only available on the website. Mobile users will get access to the feature soon in the next App upgrade. Now, the maximum buying amount is USDT 100 that will increase in the upcoming weeks.

An Options contract offers the buyer (the owner or holder of the option) the option to buy the underlying asset or not. With Options, the buyer can buy the underlying asset at the strike price to make a profit and simultaneously choose not to buy the asset to reduce losses. However, for the seller who has sold the option and received the Options buyer's premium, there is an obligation to sell the underlying asset, as stated in the Options contract.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: blockchain, trading, digital assets, options trading, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin,
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like