News

First Force debuts NFTs on TON for Telegram users

Friday 13 June 2025 15:52 CET | News

TON-based NFT project First Force has moved forward to release 10,000 soulbound tokens as part of a push to link Ethereum dApps with Telegram’s user base.

 

In essence, the project is tied to the TAC community and aims to strengthen the connection between Ethereum-based decentralised applications and Telegram’s growing Web3 user base. 

The non-transferable tokens feature artwork of ‘TACMAN,’ an icon frequently used by the TAC community. According to representatives from the project, the collection is intended for early contributors and developers working to expand Ethereum’s open-source infrastructure into Telegram’s platform environment. 

Each SBT is priced at 30 TON, or roughly USD 100. The tokens follow the soulbound token model, which has been promoted by Ethereum’s co-founder as a method for building verifiable digital identity on-chain. Unlike typical NFTs, these tokens cannot be traded or resold, and they remain permanently tied to the original wallet.

 

Release timeline and distribution model

Whitelist registration for the release opened on 10 June 2025. The first phase of the drop begins on 17 June, during which 2,000 minting slots will be allocated. The second phase will offer 8,000 tokens via a public allowlist in a first-come, first-served format. Distribution will take place through Getgems, a prominent NFT marketplace operating on TON. A limit of one token per wallet will be enforced across both phases. 

SBT holders will gain access to future activities and features determined by the community, although specific details of these initiatives have not been disclosed. 

The launch comes in the context of growing activity in Telegram-linked NFT ecosystems. Recent figures show Telegram Gifts reaching over USD 1.8 million in daily volume, with several collections recording notable increases in market value. Project officials suggest this backdrop is helping to drive engagement across both TON and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) applications integrated into Telegram’s interface.


