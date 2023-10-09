FCA issues alerts following new crypto marketing regime

Specifically, the FCA issued a total of 146 notifications concerning promotional activities related to crypto assets. It is anticipated that various entities, including but not limited to social media platforms, app stores, search engines, domain name registrars, and payment service providers, will duly acknowledge these alerts and contribute to safeguarding the interests of consumers within the United Kingdom by preventing illicit promotions.
To ensure informed investment decisions, consumers are encouraged to consult the FCA's Warning List before engaging in any crypto-related investments. This list serves as a valuable resource for consumers to gauge whether a firm's promotional activities may be in violation of the law.
It is important to note that the regulatory approach adopted is risk-based, meaning that not all potentially problematic firms will be immediately included in the list. The list will undergo continuous updates as the regulatory authority identifies firms that might be unlawfully promoting crypto assets without engaging in constructive dialogue.
The FCA reiterated that the purchase of crypto assets remains a high-risk endeavour, and individuals should be prepared for the possibility of losing their entire investment.
Furthermore, as of 8 October 2023, any entity seeking to promote crypto assets in the UK is legally mandated to be either authorised or registered by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Alternatively, they must have their marketing materials approved by an authorised entity. The regulatory requirements stipulate that promotions must be transparent, equitable, and devoid of misleading information, prominently display risk warnings, and must not inappropriately encourage investments. These changes bring crypto assets in line with other high-risk investments.
Importantly, the financial promotion regulations are applicable to all firms engaged in marketing crypto assets to UK consumers, regardless of their geographic location or the technology employed for promotional purposes. These regulations are designed to enhance consumer understanding of crypto asset investments and the associated risks.
The government has taken legislative measures to encompass specific crypto asset promotions within the financial promotions framework. Subsequent to this amendment, crypto asset firms have four lawful avenues for bringing awareness to their crypto asset promotions:
It is noteworthy that firms have been apprised of these impending changes since February 2023 with recent communications highlighting the deadline for compliance. Additionally, the regulator has outlined its expectations for firms in terms of compliance with the new regulations.
In the event of non-compliance, the regulatory body will take assertive measures to eliminate illegal content in order to protect consumers.
The newly established financial promotion rules for crypto asset promotions align with the FCA's three core commitments as delineated in the 2023/24 Business Plan, which prioritise the reduction and prevention of significant harm, the establishment and testing of elevated standards, and the encouragement of competition and positive change within the sector.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions