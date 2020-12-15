EMTECH launches test platform for CBDC

EMTECH has announced its pilot-ready regulatory compliance platform, the Modern Central Bank Sandbox.
The platform is aimed at central banks looking to streamline regulatory reviews, collaborate with innovators on emerging technology, or safely test their Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).
With the Modern Central Bank Sandbox™ EMTECH assists central banks to overcome challenges that currently exist within financial services (exclusion, KYC, SME lending, cross-border payments, AML/fraud). EMTECH is actively working with the Central Bank of the Bahamas on the release of its Digital Sand Dollar currency.
EMTECH’s announcement offers a solution for phased implementation of CBDC initiatives worldwide. The company is currently engaged with several central banks, and working with the cloud provider Microsoft, to deploy pilots in the coming months. To learn more about this topic, CBDCs, download our ebook Central Bank Digital Currencies for Dummies – A Quick Guide into CBDCs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions