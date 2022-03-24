El Salvador postpones issuing of Bitcoin bonds

El Salvador’s ‘Volcano Bond’ will not go live in March as the Salvadoran government expected previously, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said. Zelaya claimed that the delay was due to the volatile prices of BTC fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He added that the government of El Salvador decided to wait for favourable conditions in the financial market, expecting September at the latest.
As previously reported, the USD 1 billion BItcoin bond was originally scheduled to launch in mid-March. El Salvador Congressman William Soriano took to Twitter in early February to declare that the Bitcoin bond was expected to go live by the second or the third week of March.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions