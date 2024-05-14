El Salvador introduces Bitcoin treasury monitoring website

Directed by The Bitcoin Office, a government agency that supervises Bitcoin-related projects in the country, El Salvador launched an online platform that focuses on monitoring the region’s Bitcoin treasury leveraging on-chain data. Through the website, the country intends to deliver real-time data on its Bitcoin reserves. Currently, El Salvador holds 5,748 BTC, worth nearly USD 360 million, with the cryptocurrency trading above the USD 62,700 mark, at the time of the announcement.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
