ECB president says Bitcoin should be regulated

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde has advised that Bitcoin is ‘highly speculative’ and needs to be regulated.
As The Block reports, Lagarde also said Bitcoin has conducted ‘some funny business and some interesting and totally reprehensible money laundering activity.’ She also said that regulations that are agreed upon and applied at a global level, need to be implemented. Lagarde says that global cooperation and multilateral action is absolutely needed, whether it is initiated by the G-7, moved into the G-20 and then enlarged, or others.
Lagarde also spoke about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). She said the ECB just concluded a consultation of the general public about the digital euro, and it has received the highest level of responses to the consultation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions