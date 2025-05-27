Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Dubai launches pilot for tokenized property via Prypco Platform

Tuesday 27 May 2025 11:52 CET | News

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched a pilot programme to test tokenized property investments using the Prypco Mint platform.

 

The initiative, which is currently limited to UAE residents with valid Emirates IDs, allows fractional ownership in Dubai real estate starting from AED 2,000. Transactions are processed solely in UAE dirhams, with cryptocurrencies excluded from the trial phase. 

DLD is carrying out the project in partnership with Prypco and under the oversight of several government and financial institutions, including the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). The framework is being tested through the DFF’s Real Estate Sandbox. Zand Digital Bank is serving as the official banking partner during the pilot.

 

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched a pilot programme to test tokenized property investments using the Prypco Mint platform.

 

Regulatory collaboration and framework development 

According to officials from DLD, the initiative is part of a plan to establish regulatory and operational guidelines for real estate tokenisation. The effort includes collaboration with Prypco and Ctrl Alt Solutions to support legislative development, promote investor education, and encourage the entry of specialised asset tokenization firms into the market. 

The online platform provides detailed information about available real estate assets, including pricing, risk factors, and technical attributes. This setup is intended to offer prospective investors greater clarity and access to information before committing funds. 

According to dubailand.gov.ae, officials estimate that tokenized real estate could account for as much as 7% of Dubai’s property market by 2033, representing approximately AED 60 billion (USD 16 billion) in value. Plans are in place to expand the offering beyond the UAE, with further digital platforms to be integrated in subsequent phases.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: tokenization, product launch, regulation, financial institutions
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Dubai Land Department
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Dubai Land Department

|
Discover all the Company news on Dubai Land Department and other articles related to Dubai Land Department in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like