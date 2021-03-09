|
Deutsche Börse enables trading in further crypto products

Tuesday 9 March 2021 13:41 CET | News

Marketplace organiser for share trading Deutsche Börse has announced an expansion in its offer for trading cryptocurrencies

Investors can now trade financial products that are secured with the cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash. The Deutsche Börse has already had this offer for Bitcoin since June 2020. However, as the demand for cryptocurrencies is growing, the company is expanding to Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash as well. 

According to Handelsblatt, with this expansion, the Deutsche Börse aims to create further investment opportunities to trade crypto products in a regulated exchange environment. The new products are traded on the Xetra segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The clearing is carried out by the Deutsche Börse subsidiary Eurex.


More: Link


Keywords: cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency exchange, investment
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Germany
