Cypherium launches decentralised exchange CypherSwap

This is the first DeFi-centric product from Cypherium, capable of negating several limitations offered by other DEXs. CypherSwap isn't tethered solely to Ethereum tokens and is able to offer a series of tokens from any blockchain ecosystem, including Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP.
CypherSwap removes liquidity concerns thanks to its deterministic algorithm, dubbed the “Automatic Market Maker” (AMM). Therefore, it can provide liquidity regardless of the size of the order book or liquidity pool. It does so by gradually increasing prices along with demand.
The DEX is underpinned by liquidity providers who furnish the corresponding tokens on the chains of various currencies through the CypherLink protocol. These cryptos are then bought by traders who can exchange coins at a fixed fee of 0.30%. The exchange process is automatically completed via smart contracts within the Cypherium chain.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions