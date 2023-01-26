Cryptocurrency startup Solvo Finance partners Fireblocks

According to the official press release, Solvo believes that potential crypto investors are often deterred by a lack of transparency and trust, a problem that it aims to solve by leveraging Fireblocks’ products. In 2022, tmtanalysis.com conducted a survey that found that only 9% of respondents believe that crypto services on offer are safe and secure.
The survey also revealed that nearly half of consumers do not think financial service providers have strong enough identification measures in place to protect them. Almost half of the respondents saw identity verification technology as a key element in the battle against fraud, but they were also concerned that these systems are not fully utilised by financial service companies.
Solvo aims to integrate Fireblocks’ enterprise-grade technology for retail wallets, treasury management, and direct custody. It also plans to offer staking rewards via Fireblocks’ Figment integration. Solvo officials have stated in the company press release that they aim to help crypto-curious individuals become crypto investors by providing an easy-to-use, trusted, and transparent platform. With Fireblocks’ help, the startup will offer real-time transparency of where user assets are located at any given time.
Fireblocks officials commended Solvo’s efforts to improve accessibility to crypto and decentralised finance and emphasised how the institutional-grade technology developed by Fireblocks can reassure clients when it comes to the safety of their assets. The upcoming Solvo app is going through a beta testing phase at the time of writing, and it is expected to launch fully in early 2023.
In October 2022, Fireblocks has launched a new payments engine that aims to help businesses to settle and accept cryptocurrency transactions across jurisdictions. The Payments Engine provides a turnkey solution for businesses that want to integrate digital asset operations into existing or new products.
More specifically, the system provides a secure platform to deploy new digital asset payment rails, which can help PSPs to expand their capabilities to accept, collect, pay out, process, and settle transactions using digital assets.
In January 2023, UK-based digital asset protection technology Coincover has provided Fireblocks customers with an alternative for key backup and disaster recovery for digital assets. Commenting on the partnership, officials from Fireblocks said that their partnership with Coincover provides their customers with an extra security layer if customers lose access to all their key shares.
When used in combination with self-storage, clients are guaranteed business continuity, even when faced with market disruption.
