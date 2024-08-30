Crypto.com offers PayPal as payment option

By connecting their PayPal and Crypto.com wallets, users in the US can seamlessly transfer funds from PayPal to Crypto.com to purchase the range of crypto tokens available in their market. This feature will soon be available in additional markets beyond the US.
Eligible Crypto.com users in these markets can now add their own PayPal account as an alternative payment method for crypto purchases, or to top up their Crypto.com Visa Card for users in the US.
Officials from Crypto.com said that further integrating traditional and digital payment capabilities is critical to the continued mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies. PayPal shares their vision of consumers being able to safely and efficiently engage with digital currencies. They are happy to further their efforts with PayPal to continue to provide consumers around the world a comprehensive and convenient crypto experience.
In a reply, PayPal’s team said they have long believed in providing consumers choice and their work with Crypto.com to provide their mutual users the ability to use PayPal to fund their crypto.com purchases is another step in that journey. They’re looking forward to offering this ability and expand their collaboration with Crypto.com.
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide and is a prominent industry player in regulatory compliance, security, and privacy. Their vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.
