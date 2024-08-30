Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Crypto.com offers PayPal as payment option

Friday 30 August 2024 12:07 CET | News

Digital asset exchange Crypto.com has announced the integration of PayPal as a payment method when purchasing cryptocurrencies on its platform.

 

Crypto.com allows crypto purchasing via PayPal

 

By connecting their PayPal and Crypto.com wallets, users in the US can seamlessly transfer funds from PayPal to Crypto.com to purchase the range of crypto tokens available in their market. This feature will soon be available in additional markets beyond the US.

Facilitating cryptocurrency purchases for customers

Eligible Crypto.com users in these markets can now add their own PayPal account as an alternative payment method for crypto purchases, or to top up their Crypto.com Visa Card for users in the US.

This milestone marks a new collaboration between Crypto.com and PayPal, following initiatives to enable the use of PayPal to top up the Crypto.com Visa Card, establish Crypto.com as a preferred PayPal USD (PYUSD) exchange, and enable PYUSD on Crypto.com’s payment solution, Crypto.com Pay.

 

Statements from company representatives

Officials from Crypto.com said that further integrating traditional and digital payment capabilities is critical to the continued mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies. PayPal shares their vision of consumers being able to safely and efficiently engage with digital currencies. They are happy to further their efforts with PayPal to continue to provide consumers around the world a comprehensive and convenient crypto experience.

In a reply, PayPal’s team said they have long believed in providing consumers choice and their work with Crypto.com to provide their mutual users the ability to use PayPal to fund their crypto.com purchases is another step in that journey. They’re looking forward to offering this ability and expand their collaboration with Crypto.com.

What does Crypto.com do?

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide and is a prominent industry player in regulatory compliance, security, and privacy. Their vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, payment methods, digital wallet, partnership
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Crypto.com, PayPal
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Crypto.com

|

PayPal

|
Discover all the Company news on Crypto.com and other articles related to Crypto.com in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like