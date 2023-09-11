Subscribe
News

Crypto.com introduces Earn Plus

Monday 11 September 2023 15:23 CET | News

Crypto.com has introduced Earn Plus, a new Crypto Earn programme that allows users to utilise a simplified reward structure, higher allocation limits, and greater reward rates.   

Crypto.com users can now allocate up to USD 1 million per token. This is in addition to the existing Crypto Earn allocation limits, providing users with greater flexibility to allocate their assets and consequently earn more rewarding returns.

Earn Plus offers a single rate and allocations are not subject to the existing tiering structure. This allows users to make use of the same rate on their entire allocation, according to their CRO lockup and deposit term. This approach aims to simplify the calculation of total rewards, allowing for a more straightforward and transparent experience.

As per the press release, Crypto.com will offer PayPal USD (PYUSD), a new addition to the platform, along with USD Coin (USDC), at the launch of Earn Plus. The company has also stated that it intends to introduce more tokens in the future. 

More about Crypto.com and its recent launches 

Based in Singapore, Crypto.com is a platform for crypto trading, investing, and spending. The platform has more than 80 million users worldwide. The exchange supports almost 300 crypto assets and enables users to trade assets at relatively low fees. 

In May 2023, Crypto.com rolled out Amy, an Artificial Intelligence initiative to help users navigate the crypto industry. Amy is an AI companion that can help users learn about crypto with near real-time information about specific tokens and projects, as well as details on price listings and historical events. The service is intended to work as a crypto expert resource for the average user, anchored in deep learning and data. The underlying technology of Amy is based on ChatGPT from OpenAI, but it was being further trained with specific case examples to provide more accurate and relevant results for Crypto.com users. 

Also in May 2023, the company introduced several improvements to its DeFi wallet, with the intention of making it easier for users to buy crypto. Crypto.com first introduced its DeFi Wallet in January 2023 and integrated it with Crypto.com Pay to allow users to purchase cryptocurrencies securely using their credit or debit cards. With this launch, one of the most notable product upgrades includes rest-of-world support, as the solution was made available in more countries. Following the update, users in supported countries could use their credit or debit cards to purchase their favourite tokens, alongside existing payment methods. 

More: Link


Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency, digital assets
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Crypto.com
Countries: World
Industry Events

