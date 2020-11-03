|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Crypto app ZenGo to launch Visa debit card

Wednesday 4 November 2020 11:05 CET | News

ZenGo, a mobile app that manages cryptocurrencies, has announced plans to launch a Visa debit card in the US.

The company it is joining Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program with the intention to release its payment card in early 2021. While the card will initially launch in the US only, ZenGo already plans to release it in other countries.

ZenGo is a non-custodial wallet, which means that users are in control of their crypto assets. As ZenGo has no idea what cryptocurrencies you own, you’ll have to convert your crypto to USD first. In the mobile app, you will be able to convert some funds to fiat (such as USD) and deposit that amount on your card.

Thus, anything that remains in your ZenGo wallet cannot be used with your card. Even if your card is compromised, your crypto assets remain safe, according to TechCrunch. ZenGo already lets you acquire cryptocurrencies in the app through partnerships with MoonPay and Coinmama.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Crypto app, ZenGo, Visa debit card, cryptocurrency, mobile app, crypto assets
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like