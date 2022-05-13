CoreChain secures USD 4.2 mln

The round was led by Ulu Ventures with participation from other existing investors including Connecticut Innovations, Bloccelerate VC, and New Form Capital, as well as new investors, Motivate Venture Capital, SaaS Venture Capital, Next Coast Ventures, and Angeles Investors.
To date, CoreChain has raised USD 5.5 million in total funding, including USD 1.25 million in pre-seed funding announced in August 2021.
Since its launch in September 2020, CoreChain has processed over USD 1 billion in B2B payments for enterprise buyers. In October 2021, the company announced a partnership with Scanco Software, a provider of warehouse, manufacturing, and supply-chain management solutions for Sage, to co-develop an integration of the CoreChain payments network with Scanco’s software products.
Available as a white label platform, CoreChain allows any ERP or Business Process Automation software company – or even banks and other payment networks – to offer blockchain-based B2B payments and financing solutions to its enterprise clients.
The CoreChain Network enables simple and secure digital B2B payments between buyers and their suppliers, leveraging enterprise Blockchain DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) to help companies operate more efficiently.
CoreChain supports a broad choice of digital payments solutions, including ACH, eChecks, Virtual Cards, and digital assets such as stablecoins, ensuring that it can be leveraged for all partners and customers, regardless of their preferred payment type.
