Circle partners with Mercado Pago to launch USDC in Chile

The partnership comes in the context of Latin America emerging as a prominent centre for digital finance, marked by a robust developer community, extensive backing for financial innovations, and a growing demand for digital currency as a reliable store of value.
Circle's collaboration with Mercado Pago is geared towards enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of trusted digital dollars within the region. This initiative aligns with a mutual vision of utilising innovative technology to empower individuals by granting them access to the global financial ecosystem.
Representatives from Mercado Pago highlighted the stability of the US dollar and its role as a straightforward means of wealth preservation, especially in times of uncertainty. With the introduction of this stablecoin, Mercado Pago aims to diversify access to cryptocurrencies, offering an alternative that mirrors the value of the US dollar to over two million of its users.
Officials from Circle emphasised Latin America's emergence as a hub for the digital economy, characterised by a landscape of innovation and growing enthusiasm for digital currencies. The collaboration with Mercado Pago to introduce USDC to Chilean users is viewed as a significant step in providing more accessible digital financial solutions, facilitating global participation in an evolving financial era.
The integration of USDC into the Mercado Pago platform will grant Chilean users access to a reliable, secure, and transparent digital dollar for nearly instantaneous transactions, thus unlocking a range of new financial opportunities. In essence, the partnership allowed Mercado Pago to diversify its financial services offerings in the Chilean market, providing digital tools that help users exercise greater control over their finances.
Circle reports that Latin America is emerging as a significant player in the realm of digital currency and financial technology, primarily driven by practical necessity. However, a substantial portion of the region's population lacks access to traditional financial services.
Demographic factors contribute to LatAm’s fintech development as the region’s population of approximately 658 million amounts to a demographic size comparable to Southeast Asia, which is also a notable hub for innovation in digital finance. Furthermore, Latin America possesses a distinct demographic advantage, as nearly a quarter of its population is aged 14 or younger, distinguishing it from other global regions where populations are ageing. This demographic composition offers unique opportunities for the adoption and expansion of digital financial services within the region.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions