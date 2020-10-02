|
News

Chainstack, Digital Asset partner for deploying blockchain tech

Friday 2 October 2020 13:08 CET | News

Chainstack and Digital Asset have partnered to simplify blockchain deployments for SMBs, corporations, and software developers, according to FinTech Magazine.

The collaboration means Chainstack and DAML will now provide market-ready strategies that benefit businesses of all sizes, regardless of infrastructure. Working with DAML (an open-source smart contract language developed by Digital Asset), Chainstack will be able to add the asset to its multi-protocol ecosystem, currently handling multiple cryptocurrencies. 

DAML builds connected applications that cover data silos and trust boundaries, altering the way businesses work together across industries. DAML enables developers to work on application logic without the distractions of cloud, blockchain, or database technologies. The addition of DAML on the Chainstack platform now enables enterprises and developers to utilise blockchain applications and networks, alongside with existing legacy systems.

More: Link


