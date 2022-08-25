Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Chains partners Indacoin to boost its fiat payment capabilities

Thursday 25 August 2022 10:31 CET | News

Chains.com, a cryptocurrency and NFT platform, has partnered with fiat-to-crypto exchange Indacoin in order to add Visa and Mastercard as payment options.

Through this partnership, Chains.com aims to expand the availability of its CHA token while bringing the total number of supported payment methods on its platform to thirteen. The Chains Launchpad already supports BTC, ETH, BNB, TRON (TRX), MATIC, USDT, USDC, and DAI, while SHIB, ApeCoin, and DOGE are accepted through the CoinBase payment gateway. 

Officials from Chains.com have stated in the company press release that allowing users to purchase cryptocurrency using credit cards on the Chains Launchpad has always been a priority, and that they’re looking forward to using Indacoin’s payment system during the CHA token sale.

Chains.com has more than 100 million users trading cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with 500 thousand registered users in over 100 countries. According to Chains, more than 60 thousand users applied for the CHA token whitelist during the presale phase. These holders have access to fee rebates, discounts on token sales, and increased referral rewards.

 

Chains.com, a cryptocurrency and NFT platform, has partnered with fiat-to-crypto exchange Indacoin in order to add Visa and Mastercard as payment options.

 

The learning curve of understanding crypto

According to time.com, the number of users in the crypto market doubled over the past year, which is a sign that the industry is growing and evolving. Chains.com puts an emphasis on using friendly services and reducing the learning curve for users looking to engage with Web3 and cryptocurrency products. According to coingeek.com, understanding cryptocurrencies can be difficult for new users because there’s no clear learning path, which makes it hard for them to track their progress.

According to the same source, crypto can be understood using a functional explanation of the software, or it can be viewed as an economic system in which everyone acts the way they do because of the rewards they’re offered.

The Chains.com platform was designed to allow users to participate in blockchain-based products (CeFi, NFT, and DeFi) without having to understand the underlying technologies. Their recent implementation of Visa and Mastercard as familiar payment options aims to make it easier for new users to adopt crypto, CHA token included.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, digital assets, crypto asset
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Chains.com, Indacoin, Mastercard, Visa
Countries: Israel
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Chains.com

|

Indacoin

|

Mastercard

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on Chains.com and other articles related to Chains.com in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like