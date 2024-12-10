Subscribe
Butn Ltd partners with APX Lending to improve crypto-backed lending across APAC

Tuesday 10 December 2024 09:39 CET | News

Butn Ltd has announced its partnership with APX Lending in order to optimise under-serviced crypto-backed lending across Australia, New Zealand, and the broader APAC region.

Following this announcement, the collaboration combines Butn’s regulatory expertise and overall local market strategy with APX Lending’s improved crypto-backed lending technology in order to develop a compliant and secure platform. This also offers under-serviced borrowers enhanced and secure access to regulated crypto-backed lending in the region. 

In addition, both Butn Ltd and APX Lending signed the MoU in order to launch Crypto-Backed lending products in Australia and New Zealand in Q2 2025. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.

Butn Ltd and APX Lending to form a joint venture to capture the USD 20 billion APAC crypto-backed lending market.

More information on the Butn Ltd x APX Lending partnership

Throughout the process of merging Butn's expertise in lending and local market insights with APX Lending's advanced crypto-backed lending technology, the strategic deal also aims to establish a new standard for secure and regulated crypto-backed lending in the APAC region. The collaboration is on track for a launch across Australia and New Zealand in Q2 2025, with subsequent expansion planned across APAC, and is well positioned to become a regulated crypto-backed lending platform in this rapidly growing and under-serviced market.

At the same time, the Joint Venture is expected to also provide crypto holders in Australia, New Zealand, and the larger APAC region with the possibility to unlock liquidity by borrowing against their crypto assets on a compliant, safe, and secure platform. APX Lending will continue to see loan demand in Canada and the US whilst Butn has fielded many inquiries from potential borrowers in APAC, underlining the surging demand for crypto-backed loans around the world. With this Crypto Lending product suite live in APAC in Q2 2025, Butn and APX Lending aim to accelerate the development of the market with their technology and expertise.


Source: Link


