News

Bixin launches USD 66 mln Fund of Funds to assist crypto investments

Friday 8 May 2020 13:40 CET | News

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency company Bixin Global has launched a Fund of Funds (FoF) worth USD 66 million.

Bixin's FoF is BTC denominated, with plans of investing in global quant funds. The strategies that the quant funds can utilise will be based on arbitrage, CTA, and trend analysis. This announcement comes alongside the anticipated BTC halving, as different stakeholders make various preparations for its arrival. Bixin Global also explores partnerships with other companies on mining management, cloud mining, and mining fund sectors. 

The 6600 BTC (USD 66 million) fund offers additional resources for liquidity providers and market making activities. Bixin Global has a partnership with Bitcoin and provides financial services for the cryptocurrency industry, such as OTC lending, exchange, and escrow services. 


More: Link


Keywords: Bixin Global, Fund of Funds, BTC, quant funds, arbitrage, CTA, trend analysis, BTC halving, mining management, cloud mining, mining fund sectors, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, OTC lending
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

