BitPay enables Wix Merchants to accept crypto payments

Wednesday 13 October 2021 11:27 CET | News

US-based provider of crypto payment services BitPay has partnered with Israel-based website builder Wix to facilitate the latter’s cryptocurrency payment option.

The BitPay and Wix integration allows Wix ecommerce customers to accept crypto payments through BitPay on their Wix hosted websites. Consumers can pay using 12 different cryptocurrencies. BitPay currently supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash , Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, XRP (in certain countries) and 5 USD-pegged stable.

The integration provides Wix ecommerce merchants the opportunity to grow sales by attracting first-time buyers who prefer to pay with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. According to a study by Forrester Consulting commissioned by BitPay, merchants offering a crypto payment option often see a 2x increase in average order values as buyers who pay with cryptocurrency tend to spend more than other customers.

In the first stage the service will be available to Wix merchants and customers in the US, UK, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Germany.


