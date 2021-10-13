BitPay enables Wix Merchants to accept crypto payments

The BitPay and Wix integration allows Wix ecommerce customers to accept crypto payments through BitPay on their Wix hosted websites. Consumers can pay using 12 different cryptocurrencies. BitPay currently supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash , Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, XRP (in certain countries) and 5 USD-pegged stable.
The integration provides Wix ecommerce merchants the opportunity to grow sales by attracting first-time buyers who prefer to pay with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. According to a study by Forrester Consulting commissioned by BitPay, merchants offering a crypto payment option often see a 2x increase in average order values as buyers who pay with cryptocurrency tend to spend more than other customers.
In the first stage the service will be available to Wix merchants and customers in the US, UK, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Germany.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions