|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Binance, Alchemy Partnership to enable Bitcoin payments on Shopify

Thursday 5 August 2021 13:34 CET | News

Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with hybrid fiat and digital currency gateway Alchemy Pay, according to benzinga.com.

According to a press release, the partnership will facilitate a payment bridge between crypto and fiat through the Binance Pay wallet. Binance Pay can be used for both peer-to-peer payments and merchant-based transactions, where users and merchants can choose from over 40 supported cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, it will enable users and merchants to send and receive crypto payments around the world without incurring special handling fees for using crypto. Alchemy’s network of two million merchants spans across 18 different countries and includes multinational ecommerce company Shopify.

Alchemy Pay was founded in 2018 to build an all-in-one hybrid fiat and crypto payments system for businesses that can be deployed on any existing mainstream systems. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency exchange, Bitcoin, Shopify, cryptocurrency
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like