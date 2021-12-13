|
BBVA Switzerland adds Ethereum to crypto custody

BBVA Switzerland, the Swiss division of the Spain-based multinational financial services provider BBVA, has announced the addition of Ethereum (ETH) to its crypto custody and trading service.

The private banking clients of BBVA Switzerland will be able to manage Bitcoin and Ethereum on its platform. Customers with a New Gen account will be able to access BTC and ETH on the BBVA app along with other traditional investments.

In June 2021, BBVA Switzerland opened Bitcoin trading services for all private banking clients. With the addition of Ethereum, the financial services provider aims to meet the growing demand for diversified crypto offerings

The gradual roll-out has allowed BBVA Switzerland to test the service's operations, strengthen security and test the desire among investors for crypto-assets or digital assets as a way of diversifying their portfolios.

