Banxa partners MetaMask to improve Web3 access

Through this partnership, MetaMask users in Canada, Turkey, the Netherlands, Australia, and South Africa will benefit from a simpler on-and-off ramping fiat to crypto experience. Moreover, users will be able to purchase crypto through the interbank network Interac, while also receiving access to Banxa’s crypto on-ramps through local banking infrastructure.
Before the integration, users in South Africa, the Netherlands, Australia and Turkey were unable to use local banking transfer services to on-ramp onto MetaMask’s self-custody wallet. The integration comes in the context of recent disruptions in the crypto market, which caused an increased demand for self-custody wallet solutions.
Banxa incorporates a network of compliant local payment solutions that support transfers across the Web3 ecosystem. These solutions also maintain high local alternative payment method (APM) conversion rates while facilitating lower fees from local processing.
The partnership between these two companies benefits MetaMask users in several ways:
The integration between Banxa and MetaMask will be launched on the MetaMask mobile app at first and will be made available for extension users in the following weeks.
In December 2022, MetaMask partnered PayPal to allow users to purchase cryptocurrencies via the MetaMask platform using their PayPal accounts. Through this partnership, PayPal aimed to make it easier for users to get started with cryptocurrencies. To this end, the company behind MetaMask, ConsenSys, has agreed to add an integration in its crypto wallet that will allow users to purchase cryptocurrencies in a straightforward way using their PayPal accounts.
In January 2023, MetaMask received a new staking feature that aims to make staking more accessible for newcomers. MetaMask Staking incorporates directly into the MetaMask Portfolio dapp, and it improves access to staking worldwide by allowing MetaMask users to stake crypto (ETH) with providers such as Lido and Rocket Pool.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions