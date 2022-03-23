|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ANZ mints stablecoin

Friday 25 March 2022 13:52 CET | News

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has announced that it carried out an Australian dollar stablecoin payment, according to Reuters.
A stablecoin is a kind of digital asset that is devised to keep its value stable in relation to another asset and are frequently used as a portal to other cryptocurrencies or to generate income in decentralised financial systems.

ANZ said it has delivered the Australian dollar stablecoin, which it calls A$DC, to a private wealth management firm for digital assets – Victor Smorgon Group – through digital asset investment platform Zerocap.

The company's move to mint digital assets linked to the Australian dollar comes after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said in 2021 the growth of digital wallets could allow the exchange of tokens or digital forms of money that could be backed by the RBA, even as the central bank remains sceptical of the digital currency.

ANZ said it has minted 30 million of A$DC using a smart contract and the coins were transferred between the parties and later redeemed back into Fiat currency.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: stablecoin, banks, digital currency
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like