21.co partners with Crypto.com to enhance crypto liquidity

Crypto.com is a major player in the digital asset sector, serving over 100 million customers worldwide and known for its strong focus on regulatory compliance, security, and user privacy. A primary focus of this partnership is the integration of 21.co Wrapped Bitcoin (21BTC), which will source its Bitcoin liquidity from Crypto.com.
This arrangement is expected to leverage Crypto.com’s extensive liquidity pool, competitive fee structure, and advanced matching engine. The collaboration aims to enhance the liquidity and efficiency of 21BTC, making it more accessible to a broader range of users. Both companies have indicated that they plan to build on this initial partnership, with future announcements regarding additional collaborative efforts anticipated.
The integration of 21BTC into Crypto.com is seen as a significant step in enhancing user access to cryptocurrencies, particularly for both retail and institutional traders. By combining their respective strengths—21.co’s expertise in asset management and ETPs with Crypto.com’s extensive market reach—the partnership aims to provide innovative liquidity solutions that address the needs of today’s digital asset traders.
As interest in cryptocurrency continues to grow, both 21.co and Crypto.com recognize the importance of facilitating greater access to digital assets for users around the world. The partnership is expected to provide enhanced services that support users in navigating the complexities of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
