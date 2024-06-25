1KIN Labs to unify Web3 gaming ecosystems

The platform aims to streamline the discovery and access of Web3 gaming content without requiring users to switch between different blockchain networks or wallets. By integrating over 100 Web3 titles such as Aavegotchi and BLOCKLORDS, and forming partnerships with major ecosystems like Polygon, Solana, and Avalanche, 1KIN Labs seeks to create a centralized hub for Web3 gaming.
GR1D will operate using node operators to ensure seamless user experiences across various blockchain ecosystems. This approach allows developers to maintain their preferred blockchain integrations while accessing a broader user base and network effects facilitated by GR1D.
Key features of GR1D include 1PASS, a subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass, offering exclusive content, early access, and other benefits. The platform also introduces 1KIT, a software development kit enabling game studios to enhance their Web3 capabilities and build entirely on the GR1D network if desired.
GR1D will utilize interoperability protocols to enhance compatibility and liquidity of gaming assets across different blockchains. GR1D Tag, a global ID system, aims to simplify user logins across Web3 gaming platforms. Central to GR1D's economic structure is GR1D Credits ($GRID), a universal gaming token designed to facilitate efficient transactions and interactions within the Web3 gaming industry.
The roadmap for GR1D includes a closed beta of 1PASS in 2023 with 25,000 participants, the launch of the GR1D Testnet in 2024, and the anticipated Mainnet launch in 2025. The platform aims to democratize access to Web3 gaming while leveraging blockchain technology to distribute value back to stakeholders.
Representatives emphasized that GR1D aims to unify Web3 gaming discovery and interoperability, enhancing user experiences akin to traditional gaming platforms while leveraging blockchain efficiencies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions