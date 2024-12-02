ziftrCOIN raises over USD 800,00 in cryptocurrency presale

The company will use the money raised during the Presale to help fund its mission of bringing cryptocurrency into the mainstream for consumers and merchants. To accomplish this mission, Ziftr has created a suite of tools and applications designed to integrate with Bitcoin, ziftrCOIN, Litecoin, Dogecoin and other altcoins.

ziftrCOIN, a digital currency developed for online shoppers, puts cryptocurrency into the hands of consumers, enabling them to conduct transactions at their favorite online retailers.