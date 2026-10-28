zerohash has made Open Standard’s OUSD stablecoin available to all partners it powers, including Marqeta and Visa Direct.

The stablecoin, introduced by Open Standard, is supported on four networks: Base, Ethereum, Solana, and Tempo. By adding OUSD, zerohash extends the stablecoin’s reach to the institutions and enterprises that access digital assets through its infrastructure.

Distribution through existing integrations

The integration positions zerohash as a distribution layer for onchain money, with OUSD offered to partners as an additional payment rail. According to Mark Daly, Chief Business Officer at zerohash, partners can enable the stablecoin through their current zerohash integration without building additional infrastructure. Daly said the company chose to support OUSD because it was designed for payments by networks that already handle money movement globally.

Partners can embed OUSD across several use cases, including treasury, account funding, payouts, and payins. This covers both incoming and outgoing payment flows, as well as treasury management, within a single connection to zerohash.

Interoperability across chains and assets

Alongside access to OUSD, zerohash provides the interoperability layer that connects the stablecoin to other digital assets and networks. Its infrastructure links OUSD with more than 15 stablecoins across approximately 25 chains, allowing partners to move value between assets and blockchains. The approach is consistent with the company’s broader model of giving institutions access to multiple chains, assets, and instruments while zerohash manages the associated regulatory and operational complexity.

zerohash offers access to crypto, stablecoins, and tokenised assets through its API, embeddable developer kits, and MCP suite. Its products support use cases spanning cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenisation, and on- and off-ramps.

Regulatory footprint and availability

The company holds regulatory coverage across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the US, where it operates regulated entities in 51 jurisdictions.

OUSD availability may still vary by market. zerohash notes that support for digital assets and stablecoins, including OUSD, may require regulatory approval in certain jurisdictions, including New York, and that its services may not be offered everywhere. Zerohash accounts are not covered by FDIC or SIPC protections, or equivalent schemes outside the US, and the company states that technical support for an asset does not constitute an endorsement of it.