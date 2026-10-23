zerohash has launched AUTH, which lets users move crypto, stablecoins, and tokenised assets between linked accounts without wallet addresses.

Onchain infrastructure provider zerohash has introduced AUTH, an authentication and account-linking product for transferring crypto, stablecoins, and tokenised securities. Instead of copying alphanumeric wallet addresses or choosing which blockchain to use, users link their self-custody and custodial accounts directly and move assets between them. AUTH offers more than 600 connections across custodial and self-custodial accounts, representing around 250 million users in more than 190 countries, including platforms such as Robinhood, Gemini, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Phantom.

Accounts instead of addresses

To make a transfer, a user selects the custodial or self-custodial account to link and logs in with its credentials and multi-factor authentication. AUTH then handles authentication and settlement automatically, and assets move onchain with near-instant completion. By replacing raw addresses with authenticated, user-permissioned accounts, AUTH aims to address both usability and trust in onchain transfers. Partners can also configure the transfer types, onchain assets, and accounts they enable, in line with their own risk appetite.

Ryan Beaudry, General Manager of AUTH, stated that onchain rails scale when users no longer need to think about the underlying technology, and that usability, trust, and control are key to mass adoption. According to Beaudry, AUTH removes the difficult aspects of onchain transfers and replaces them with experiences people already trust.

Partner perspectives

Alex LaPrade, CEO of Rainbow, stated that sending funds from an exchange or brokerage to a non-custodial wallet has traditionally required checking the wallet address several times and sending a test transaction first. According to LaPrade, AUTH lets users link their wallet to other platforms and move funds in a few steps. Iskandar Vanblarcum, EVP and MD of Crypto.com Exchange, stated that AUTH allows Crypto.com users to connect their accounts to other platforms and transfer funds through verified, linked accounts rather than wallet addresses.

Other platforms connected to AUTH, including Public, Exodus, Bullish, tastytrade, Backpack, and Airtm, also backed the launch. zerohash provides access to crypto, stablecoins, and tokenised assets through its API, embeddable developer kits, and MCP suite, holds regulatory authorisations across the EU, Latin America, Bermuda, and the US, and operates regulated entities in 51 US jurisdictions. By removing manual address entry and chain selection, AUTH targets the steps where users have typically needed to send test transactions before moving funds.