ZEN.COM introduces digital assets transfers solution

More exactly, ZEN.COM has introduced the conversion of fiat money into digital assets, as well as the transfer of fiat currencies to any digital wallet servicing BTC, ETH, or USD-T (ERC-20), with more currencies coming up in the nearest future, such as BNB or support for USD-T (TRC-20). The platform will allow users to convert fiat money into digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD-T (ERC-20). Additionally, users can convert digital assets into EUR, and then into over 30 fiat currencies serviced by the ZEN.COM wallet, such as GBP or USD.

The service will work with digital wallets and exchanges that service the assets supported by ZEN.COM. It will accept and convert digital assets to fiat upon receipt. Currently, the service supports Bitcoin (including instant transfers and top-ups), Ethereum, and USD-T, as well as Litecoin (only transfers from fiat account to an exchange or a wallet). The company is looking to expand this list in the upcoming months of 2022. ZEN.COM reportedly conducts thorough due diligence into the digital assets it supports, to deliver a secure service to its customers.

In certain countries it is still incredibly difficult to transfer money both domestically and internationally – ZEN.COM aims to provide a straightforward solution to this issue, with the addition of digital assets being a natural extension of this service. The app aims to give users the optimal customer experience through its simple interface, fast conversions and transfers, provision of currency conversion at competitive market rates and the possibility of an additional twelve months of warranty on electronics purchased via the card.

ZEN.COM does not take custody of the digital assets. The technological partner responsible for providing the service is Triple-A.