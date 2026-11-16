Raycash, a stablecoin payments company spun out of Zama, has made its app available on the Ethereum mainnet through a private beta. More than 75,000 people signed up for the waitlist before launch. Raycash plans to open access in stages during the beta and make the service more widely available afterwards. The company describes the app as the first retail payment product built on the Zama Protocol. The protocol uses Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to keep onchain balances and transaction values encrypted.

USDC is the only stablecoin supported at launch, and Raycash said it plans to add others. Users can fund their accounts by bank transfer, card, or stablecoin, and can withdraw to a bank account. Within the app, they can send, request, and receive payments instantly through payment links, and can receive dollar-denominated stablecoins from other parties. Raycash pays Ethereum network fees in the background, so users do not need to hold ETH to cover gas.

Encrypted balances on a public ledger

The product is built around a limitation of public blockchains. Stablecoins are progressively used for saving and transferring money, but anyone with a wallet address can see that account’s balance and every transfer amount. Raycash addresses this by letting users wrap existing stablecoins 1:1 into ERC-7984 tokens, a confidential token standard designed with Zama’s FHE technology. Payments still settle onchain. Balances and amounts, however, remain encrypted. Users can redeem the underlying stablecoins at any time through permissionless unwrapping.

The wallet is self-custodial, and the confidential tokens have no freeze or seize functions at the token layer. Consumers can still give view access to specific parties, such as an accountant or auditor, without making their activity public.

According to Valerio Leo, CEO and co-founder of Raycash, the aim is to remove the trade-off between using stablecoins and keeping financial information confidential. The CEO said that Raycash does not ask users to adopt a new stablecoin. Instead, it adds confidentiality to the dollars they already hold, and users can move funds back out whenever they choose.

Building on Zama’s confidential DeFi activity

Users can also earn yield privately on idle balances through DeFi platform Morpho, directly from the app. A Raycard for private spending is in development.

The launch follows a series of confidential DeFi deployments by Zama during 2026. For example, in June 2026, the company launched its first confidential USDC yield vault with Morpho and Steakhouse Financial. The vault reached USD 40 million in total value locked within seven weeks. In September 2026, Zama expanded the lineup to 16 confidential vaults and launched private swaps on Ethereum.

Until now, Zama’s activity has centred on vaults and swaps. Raycash brings the same infrastructure into consumer payments, combining fiat on- and off-ramps, peer-to-peer transfers, and yield in a single interface.