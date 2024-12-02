Yellow launches Bitcoin voucher service in Egypt

Yellow’s voucher service allows its customers to purchase vouchers as “tickets” on eventtus.com with credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), PayFort and Vodafone point-of-sale machines.

As the Egypt’s credit card penetration rate is below 2% and only 10% of the country’s population holds bank accounts, Bitcoin vouchers may not be enough to increase the liquidity of bitcoin in the nation.

According to Yellow, 70% of the 15 countries in the Middle East are either unbanked or have poor payment system infrastructures. Moreover, merchants usually pay around 5% in transaction and processing fees. Wamda also reports that only 10% of the country’s population holds bank accounts and less than 2% of the population has credit cards.