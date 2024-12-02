WSPN raises USD 30 mln to build next-gen stablecoin network







WSPN distinguishes itself through its team of seasoned professionals with experience at prominent companies such as CTH, Paxos, and Visa, bringing expertise in payments and stablecoin operations. Further solidifying its position, WSPN has garnered support from over 30 exchanges, more than 10 major wallets, and dozens of prominent payment institutions and market makers. This foundation enables WSPN to build a truly global digital payment network.

WSPN is building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution by working towards establishing a global framework and a new digital payment ecosystem. The company is committed to providing users with an augmented stablecoin experience, powered by its groundbreaking ‘Stablecoin 2.0’ approach.





Launching Stablecoin 2.0

WSPN is pioneering the concept of Stablecoin 2.0, setting a new standard for the next generation of stablecoins. However, the company's mission extends beyond creating a stable digital currency; it aims to design and develop infrastructure that embodies the essence of Web3, with a focus on enhancing the robustness and transparency of stablecoin systems.





How WSPN is building Stablecoin 2.0:

User-centric value distribution: WSPN plans to introduce its own governance token, allowing users to share in the ecosystem's long-term value and have a direct influence on its development trajectory, embodying the ‘From the People, For the People’ principle;

Community-driven governance: WSPN will adopt on-chain voting, allowing token holders to participate in key decision-making processes. This ensures the ecosystem remains transparent, accountable, and responsive to its users, with decisions and asset verifications transparently recorded on the blockchain;

Enhanced accessibility and payment system upgrade: WSPN aims to streamline user interfaces and reduce entry barriers, making stablecoin usage more accessible to both individuals and institutions. This approach not only drives mainstream adoption but also seeks to upgrade existing electronic payment and settlement systems;

Comprehensive value ecosystem: WSPN is committed to develop a wide range of products and use cases, from asset management to everyday transactions, unlocking the full potential of stablecoins for users globally.





In a comment, executives from WSPN said this substantial capital injection will significantly accelerate their efforts to bring about the next generation of stablecoin infrastructure. They are happy to collaborate with their investors to build a more robust, transparent, and user-centric stablecoin ecosystem that can power the future of finance.