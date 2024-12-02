WSPN and DigiFT forge Web3 partnership

WSPN has announced a milestone collaboration with DigiFT, a regulated exchange for on-chain RWAs, approved as a Recognised Market Operator with a Capital Markets Services license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.











Integrating WUSD into DigiFT

Through this partnership, WSPN's USD-pegged stablecoin, the Worldwide USD (WUSD), will be integrated into DigiFT's exchange. As one of the first regulated exchanges for on-chain RWAs, the integration of WUSD will enhance user convenience and efficiency for DigiFT while providing the WUSD ecosystem access to regulatory-compliant investment products at the same time.

Officials from WSPN said that teaming up with DigiFT is an exciting development for them. This partnership marks a significant step forward in their mission to integrate stablecoin applications with innovative investment solutions. By leveraging DigiFT's regulatory-compliant platform, they aim to enhance the efficiency and security of digital payments while broadening access to transparent and robust investment opportunities globally.

WSPN recently announced a series of WUSD achievements, including the successful listing on 10 new exchanges, the integration with two new chains, Solana and BSC, and 2 well-known wallet partners, to enhance WUSD's accessibility and liquidity.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from DigiFT said that creating a platform that connects the illiquid and fragmented world of traditional finance has been core to their mission at DigiFT. They are happy to be partnering with WSPN, who shares a mutual commitment in forging a more interconnected and efficient financial ecosystem on-chain. This strategic partnership aims to herald a new era of innovation and adoption of RWA within the digital payments landscape.

Most recently, DigiFT announced the launch of its depositary receipts (DR) token issuance model, enabling investors to purchase tokens representing a fractional beneficial interest in the underlying capital market security. As part of the collaboration, a portion of WSPN's reserves will be allocated to DigiFT's RWA tokens. This move allows WSPN to leverage DigiFT's innovative DR model to enhance asset management, security, and transparency.





What does WSPN do?

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides digital payment solutions via Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). The WUSD is a fiat-collateralised stablecoin designed to provide transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions globally, leveraging advanced Distributed Ledger Technology.





More information about DigiFT

Established in 2021, DigiFT is the first and only on-chain RWA exchange with an automatic market-making mechanism approved as a Recognised Market Operator with a Capital Markets Services license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.