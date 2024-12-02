Worldcore starts accepting Bitcoin via BitPay

Worldcore was founded in 2014 and is a brand owned and operated by EUPSProvider, a Czech Republic-licensed payment institution regulated by Czech National Bank. It offers customers access to international banking, e-currencies, and country-to-country transfers regardless of their country of origin. Worldcore users can also withdraw Euros or US dollars to any bank accounts or Visa and MasterCard debit cards with minimal fees.

Bitcoin enables Worldcore’s multinational customers access to banking services without the need for credit cards, banking infrastructure, or currency exchanges. The company said that the potential of Bitcoin to limit payment fraud and chargebacks was the reason behind its decision to add support for the digital currency.