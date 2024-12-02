WISeKey to set incubator for blockchain applications in China

The company will collaborate with experts in industry, government, and academia to address businesses’ most relevant blockchain developments with practical, standards-based solutions using available blockchain technologies. This centre of excellence will conduct research, rapid pilot prototyping, co-creation of use cases and IP creation on blockchain technology and platforms.

Furthermore, the Swiss China Blockchain Centre of Excellence will recommend a blockchain platform to facilitate enterprises to swiftly adopt and on-board blockchain based solutions and services.

Also, WISeKey received a delegation from Beijing INTO Global Business Communications, a company that connects Chinese tech investors with global innovative companies. The company will be localizing in China via a Joint Venture WISeKey China the WISeID Blockchain which is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings.