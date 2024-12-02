wi-Q technologies adds support for BitPay

wi-Q is the web-based integrated mobile ordering solution developed for F&B outlets, whilst Mi-Room delivers solutions for the full spectrum of hotel guest services including in-room ordering, booking spa treatments, guest loyalty and even housekeeping requests.

In addition to cash, debit or credit card, PayPal and charge to room, venues with wi-Q or Mi-Room can now allow their customers or guests to pay from their own device with Bitcoin via BitPay.

BitPay is a bitcoin payment provider, covering financial services, e-wallets, software, gaming and now, hospitality. BitPay processed over USD 1 billion worth of transactions in 2017.