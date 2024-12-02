Vogogo and DIGATRADE team up to process global card-based transactions

Vogogo has also integrated its platform with Australias Bitcoin exchange, Bit Trade Australia (Bit Trade).

The DIGATRADE trading platform, which is powered by technology from existing Vogogo client, Hong Kong-based ANX, already allows people from around the world to trade the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Stellar for Canadian dollars and vice versa.

As a result of a broader integration with the Vogogo platform, DIGATRADE is now able to process customer deposits via credit cards globally including Canada, the US, the UK and all 28 countries in the European Union in local currencies.

Also, the integration of the Vogogo platform enables Bit Trade to launch its Canadian exchange, Bit Trade Canada, and begin on-boarding Canadian customers for its fixed rate exchange service. Canadians can now initiate accounts at Bit Trade using Interac and Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

Vogogo is a publicly traded risk management and payment services company. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched its automated risk management and payment processing technology while continuing to grow its expertise in software development, technology, banking, compliance, payments and transactional risk management.