Vodafone Digital Asset Broker partners with Aventus

The two enterprises hope to empower additional organisations and strategic partners with Web3's secure blockchain technology for frictionless electronic data trading and exchange, as envisioned within the future Economy of Things, by combining their strengths. Customers can enjoy these features on a big scale across numerous geographical regions thanks to Vodafone DAB's extensive network of over 160 million connections worldwide.











In their inaugural partnership, Vodafone DAB and Aventus are focusing on the aviation industry to improve the supply chain's security and dependability. They are working on a solution that entails putting SIM cards with blockchain functionality connected to the DAB platform inside freight tracking pods. This strategy tries to address the issue of 5%–10% of cargo pods going missing each year, costing the sector around USD 400 million in losses. It builds on Aventus’ existing relationships at Heathrow Airport where Aventus’ blockchain solutions are used to manage aircraft unit load devices for tracking luggage, freight, and mail.

Officials from Vodafone DAB said that through their strategic partnership with Aventus, they can help businesses and third-party providers securely adopt, and benefit from, Web3 services through the Vodafone DAB platform. Addressing the needs of the airlines is a start, and they look forward to exploring many other opportunities with Aventus.

Also commenting on the partnership, representatives from Aventus said they are happy to be partnering with Vodafone DAB. Combining Blockchain, IoT, and Web3 has the potential to overhaul the way businesses operate and interact with their customers, bringing huge efficiencies and benefits. Those willing to understand and leverage it today have the unique opportunity to shape tomorrow’s digital landscape.





Drive the new Economy of Things with secure IoT-enabled blockchain solutions

In order to create a digital record or ledger for online transactions, Aventus specialises in providing organisations with solutions that connect IoT with secure, enterprise-grade, and reliable public blockchains. The two businesses will join Vodafone DAB and the Aventus Network, which in turn connects to the larger blockchain ecosystem through the Polkadot platform, to begin their collaboration.

The DAB IoT Identity Passport enables Vodafone DAB's business customers and key partners to join the Aventus network and receive controlled, secure access to a number of reliable public blockchains. A distinct identity passport is provided to each trusted device connected to Vodafone DAB, enabling safe data and money transfers between diverse businesses and ecosystems. For instance, utilising this method, an electric vehicle can safely transact with a charging station.

Vodafone DAB, which became a separate standalone business in May 2023, will also join the Aventus Network as a validator, helping to secure the network and contributing to its decentralisation. Both companies believe that interoperability is key to realising the full potential of blockchain technology and driving the new economy of things.