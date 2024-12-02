Visa Europe and Epiphyte enter strategic alliance

Visa Europe Collab and Epiphyte will be working on a proof-of-concept to use bitcoin and blockchain capabilities to make remittance services more efficient to use.

The project currently consists of creating a proof-of-concept to run through a series of simulations within a test environment as an alternative to conventional remittance processing.

Epiphyte provides a blockchain-powered SaaS service that delivers instant settlement and DVP (delivery versus payment) for financial trades.

Visa Europe Collab brings together an international community of partners and innovators to identify new ideas in payments and help develop them into commercial reality.